If the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia can be proud of anything, it is its wonderful gastronomy. The Community is famous for its orchard and its rich fruits, something that they know how to appreciate from any corner of the world. On this occasion, an influencer has been in charge of demonstrating the richness of the products that are manufactured in the Region of Murcia.

Not only the gazpacho that is made in the Region of Murcia is famous and widely distributed throughout the world, but also other products such as jam. The Galician influencer Alexandra Pereira or, as she was previously known on social networks, ‘Lovely Pepa’, shared a publication on her Instagram account in which some jams appear that are made in the Region of Murcia, it is of the famous Hero jams.

This jam company is well known throughout the country and abroad for its high quality and the richness of its products. The Swiss canning group arrived in the Region of Murcia in 1922 in search of a quality raw material for its jams. Thus, a factory was installed in the municipality of Alcantarilla, for the rich fruits and vegetables of the area, which would become preserves and preserves sold in different parts of Europe.

This company that celebrates 100 years in the Region of Murcia has not stopped growing. On November 15, a plan for the works of its new production plant in Alcantarilla was presented to the authorities. As highlighted by the company, this new plant will mean the creation of more than 100 new direct jobs.

Hero travels in luxury planes



A sample of its high quality is that they serve this delicacy on the plane in which the well-known influencer Alexandra Pereira was traveling. As is very common in this world of social networks, the influencer Alexandra Pereira has shared a publication on Instagram in which she shows her breakfast on a luxury plane. The content creator herself traveled from Dubai, where she lives, to Madrid, where she lived for a long time. Alexandra shared these images in which her husband and son appear and in the caption she says that it is the first time the child has traveled by plane.

The influencer opened a blog in 2009 and is now a creator of style and fashion content on social networks. The Galician decided to leave Madrid at the end of 2020 to go live with her partner in the city of love or, what is the same, in Paris. The content creator would not stay there long and she currently resides with her husband and her son, who was born this summer, in Dubai. Pereira, who has more than two million followers on Instagram, was traveling to Madrid when she took a photo of the delicious breakfast with a Murcian touch that they gave her on the plane.