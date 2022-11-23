Deputy head of Zelensky’s office Tymoshenko announced the defeat of several energy facilities in Ukraine

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced the defeat of several energy facilities in a number of regions of the country. The corresponding entry appeared in his Telegramchannel on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Earlier it became known that in some areas of Kyiv, the supply of water and electricity was cut off after a missile strike. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, one of the city’s critical infrastructure facilities was shelled.