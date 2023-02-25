The comparsas gave their best in the last Carnival parade of this year in Cabezo de Torres / nacho garcia / agm

Dark clouds on the horizon, strong wind and very cold. For a moment, it was feared this Saturday, early in the afternoon, that the worsening weather conditions would put an end to the last great parade, the culmination of the 2023 Cabezo de Torres Carnival, in Murcia, and that it would prevent the Burning of the Mask.

But the sun decided to make an appearance so that the 34 “home” comparsas would shine as they paraded before thousands of residents and visitors for the last time this year at a carnival rhythm. An audience that, once again, enjoyed the show that the tireless members of the comparsas offered.

The president of the Carnival Association, Pablo Belmonte, explained in recent days that what has been worked on throughout the year materializes in the parades, from the first to the last. Belmonte assured, very proud, that this celebration is the one that has the most parades in the municipality, with a total of seven, which take place during the month of February.

The association and the entire town, supported by the City Council, work hard each year to be worthy of being declared a Festival of National Tourist Interest, to which they have been aspiring for several years.

This year the choice for this year’s Mask has fallen to Fran Sánchez, who was president of the carnival for several years, and is currently the general director of Sports. This year’s insignia went to the comparsa ‘Los numeros’. The 2023 Carnival awards, which were delivered on Friday night, after the parade of the foreign comparsas, went to Stallions Atascaos (the Mislan for the best comparsa); Sajerao’s received the award for the best Letrilla and that of the Comedian-Critic Pepito Molinero.

The Sálvese quién puede rock, received the award for best makeup; Las de Pata Negra for the best choreography and the best female costume; and Pasaos de Roska, for the best men’s suit and the best coverage on social networks.

pet contest



Gallery.

nacho garcia / agm



In the morning, the festive area hosted the second costumed pet contest in which nearly forty dogs participated, accompanied by their masters, large and small, and quite a few also dressed up.

‘Chispi’, ‘Grey’ and ‘Protectora Fido’ won the awards, in a call that little by little is adding contestants, and for which the pets had to show their best skills to make the jury fall in love.

And although Lent has arrived and the feathers are parked until next year, the Cabezo de Torres Carnival Association has organized various events to celebrate in March. The first will be on Saturday the 4th, with the Chirigotas Contest in its auditorium; On Wednesday, March 15, the photographs of Carnival 2023 will be presented to the contest and on Sunday, March 26, the ‘Holi Life’ will take place, which is held for the first time after Carnival and focuses on children.