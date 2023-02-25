Dhe Arsenal defended their lead in the Premier League. Thanks to the 1-0 (0-0) win at Leicester City on Saturday, coach Mikel Arteta’s team has 57 points after 24 games. England champions and pursuers Manchester City follow, two points a game more, with 55 points. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team won 4-1 (3-0) at AFC Bournemouth, including a goal from Erling Haaland.

After a mostly uneventful first half, Arsenal refuted a weakness they’ve often shown of late, that of not being effective enough in front of goal. After a pass from Leandro Trossard, Brazilian World Cup participant Gabriel Martinelli scored the goal for the 1-0 lead in front of England coach Gareth Southgate right after the restart. With the goal in the 46th minute, Martinelli fueled the Gunners’ hopes for the title.

Manchester City and the strong captain Ilkay Gündogan had no problems with the penultimate Bournemouth after the 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig last Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League.

The former Dortmund player Haaland first hit the crossbar after 15 minutes, Argentina’s world champion Julian Alvarez then brought the ball over the line from close range. The guests pushed for more goals and were rewarded: Haaland with his 27th league goal of the season (29th minute), Phil Foden (45th) and Chris Mepham (51st / own goal) increased to 4-0. Jefferson Lerma shortened to 1: 4 (83rd).

Haaland set a record with his goal on matchday 25: Never before has a City player scored at least 27 goals in a Premier League season, the Norwegian still has 13 games to extend the record. Gündogan was on the field for 55 minutes.

Liverpool FC, on the other hand, have to be satisfied with coach Jürgen Klopp with a draw. Four days after the bitter 5-2 defeat by Real Madrid, the Reds were held to a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.