The company Hefame, a pharmaceutical distribution cooperative founded in Murcia in 1950, achieved first place with its ‘ia’ brand, Interapothek, in the ranking of exclusive pharmacy brands (wholesale brands) in the hair range, as it is the one that highest sales volume in the sector, with a figure that exceeds 180,000 units sold in the last year. In addition, it is positioned as the third company in its sector in the country by market share, in 2022 it reached 1,611 million euros in turnover.

The ‘ia’ brand is in second position in the shampoo category, where it competes with more than 100 brands. Its products have sales that exceed 100,000 units and, in addition, its hair range offers more than ten versions, with the ‘Daily Use’ and ‘Natural Zero’ shampoos being the ones that reached second position on the scale due to their versatility.

In recent years, the Hefame company has developed an intense policy of reducing its carbon footprint and consolidated its commitment to caring for the environment, with strategies such as the design of formulas that generate a low impact on aquatic ecosystems and are respectful of nature. .

The company currently carries its commitment to quality and sustainability to more than 12,000 pharmacies in 24 countries, thanks to its extensive infrastructure, with distribution warehouses and offices throughout the Mediterranean region, Albacete, Madrid, Cuenca and Melilla. In 2021, it opened a logistics center in Riba-roja del Turia (Valencia), its second regulatory center in Spain, after Santomera.