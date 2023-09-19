It was to be expected that the works and the Murcia Mobility Plan would focus the debate and proposals of the opposition groups in the ordinary plenary session of the month of September, brought forward by just over a week by the meeting of European Union ministers that Murcia will host at the end of the month. The PSOE demanded more information about the development of the plan, a “decided” commitment by the City Council to the bicycle as a means of transport in Murcia; and launch the project of recreational routes and safe school environments.

However, the PSOE and Vox motions on the matter fell in favor of the alternatives presented by the Popular Party, although in essence, they maintained the opposition proposals. Except in the case of the one defended by Vox, which requested the “immediate reversal of the plan” in the Carmen neighborhood, “which only causes chaos and collapses in traffic,” said councilor Fernando María Sánchez-Parra. On this occasion, the mayor of Mobility, Juan Francisco Muñoz, responded that what they will do is finish the works as soon as possible, they will look for alternatives for the lost parking spaces, and they will continue with the campaigns to boost commerce.

Transportation Table The City Council will call it, but there is no date

The socialist councilor and former head of Sustainable Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso, defended a motion in which she requested the constitution of a working table, in which groups, political groups and experts would be present to learn about the current situation of the plan and future actions. , because “there is a lack of transparency.” The councilor took the opportunity to blame the PP for “they were untruthful and lied when they said before the elections that they were going to reverse the plan, which has been shown to be good and the neighbors like it.”

His counterpart, José Francisco Muñoz, responded that they could not talk about opacity, because “they modified the project without giving explanations, and now he is asking for them,” he said, while announcing, without giving dates, that the Transportation Board will be convened. and Mobility “to respond to all the sensitivities and problems” that must be balanced. And he pointed out that “you stopped financing 6 million euros of the planned works.”

Bet on health Muñoz reproaches the PSOE for cutting down 487 trees

The former Health Councilor defended from the socialist bench the need for the Murcia City Council to continue supporting the bicycle as a means of transport in the city of Murcia, to the detriment of the car. Nevado pointed out that, according to the INE, lung cancer is the main cause of death among women who live in the Carmen neighborhood, hence the need to “take advantage of them to reduce the weight of the car.”

The mayor of Mobility was once again given the reply, and after showing “totally agree in the defense of health” and that the promotion of the use of bicycles would continue. He also reminded Nevado that “with the mobility works and the 44 kilometers of bike lanes that you have imposed, 487 trees have been cut down, and that is also health.” Muñoz recalled that to provide “security” to the use of lanes, the new mobility ordinance will be approved, “in a two-year period.”

Leisure routes Its implementation will not continue without a participatory process

The third PSOE motion was defended by councilor Ginés Ruiz and responded to by the popular Pilar Torres. Ruiz reproached the PP that its mobility model was still unknown, so “while they clarify, take advantage of the work already done”, in this case, on the recreational routes and safe school environments approved by the previous Corporation. She recalled that the requests for the participatory budgets were met, of which there were 4, which were endowed with 80,000 euros and that the only thing the PP had done was to undo the only one executed: that of the district of Guadalupe.

Torres responded that they agreed with the projects “but not with their planning” and that they lacked information to the school community, which, in some cases, rejected it, as in Cabezo de Torres. He assured that they will open a participatory process to know the needs and proposals of each school center; and also that the Playful Paths will be “developed and reinforced.”

Cavalry Unit The municipal executive rejects its dissolution

The Vox councilor María Guerrero presented a motion to the plenary session yesterday in which she requested the dissolution of the Special Cavalry Unit of the Local Police, an initiative in which she had the support of the PSOE, as both groups agreed that it was an expense that could be used to increase the staff or material resources of the Police Force.

The popular councilor Fulgencio Perona rejected it and indicated that the main cities of Spain have it and it provided “an extra image to the city.”

Educating in equality Defense of education against sexist violence

Councilor María Guerrero (Vox) also defended a motion in which she requested that the amount of the prizes “that indoctrinate schoolchildren” ‘Educating in Equality and ‘Building in Equality’, be allocated to promoting Mathematics or Language classes. A proposal that was rejected by the popular Ascensión Carreño and the socialist Esther Nevado, who made it clear that “gender violence is the greatest inequality between men and women” and that the best tool to prevent and eradicate it was awareness and education. “You also get out of machismo.”

They sign an institutional declaration of support for Morocco

At the request of the Popular Municipal Group, and with the necessary support of the rest of the political groups with representation, the Plenary approved an Institutional Declaration of support for Morocco and its population after the devastating earthquake suffered last week. The group’s spokesperson, Mercedes Bernabé, recalled that last Friday the Government Board already joined the statement of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), which has offered the resources of Spanish local entities at the disposal of those affected. . The councilor indicated that the Department of Social Welfare, Families and Health has already made a municipal space available to the families of those affected who reside in Murcia and the Association of Moroccan Immigrant Workers (ATIM) is being advised to access the subsidies. of the recent call for humanitarian aid.

By adhering to the proposal, socialist councilor Ainhoa ​​Sánchez proposed to the municipal executive that instead of helping ATIM present projects for subsidies, they be granted direct aid. “The objective is that the Declaration does not remain in words and is translated into real aid, and we understand that a subsidy in a competition is not the fastest way to obtain it.”