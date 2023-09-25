Not before the end of next year. These are the deadlines managed by the municipal government for the effective incorporation of the 53 agents – which will end up being 58, due to the replacement rate – who are expected to join the staff of the Local Police force after a selective process still pending. to summon. Just a few days ago the Municipal Socialist Group, through the mouth of councilor Enrique Lorca, reproached the Ballesta Executive for not having yet launched the oppositions that “the PSOE left approved and prepared to fill these positions.”

The councilor responsible for the Human Resources area, José Guillén, denied this Monday that there is any delay of any kind in relation to said process. He pointed out, in fact, that “the deadline for submitting applications to which a total of 1,125 applicants have attended ended during the summer, and that work is currently underway to prepare the final list of those admitted, which is expected to be ready by the end of the year.” October or early November.

In this way, Guillén calculates that the tests could be held from the second half of December, “if the process does not slow down, in which case it will be the fault of the messes that the socialist government left us,” as defended by both Guillén and the Councilor for Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona. Currently, the Local Police staff has 539 personnel, after the historic lows to which it fell in 2019, with the new early retirement decree. Ballesta’s government aspires to reach 600 during this term.