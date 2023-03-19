Saturday, March 18, 2023, 7:32 p.m.





The Mursiya Mezee 2022 Award, given by the Murcia Gourmet Club, went to the Con Cierto Sentido restaurant, in Mazarrón. Javier Martín, seasoned in a thousand international culinary battles, has placed this restaurant in a very high place in just five years on the basis of extreme quality. The general director of the Institute of Tourism of the Region of Murcia, Juan Francisco Martínez, presented the prize in its 16th edition to this restaurant, during the meal that the members of the club celebrated in the restaurant, which was a copy of the dinner in which the Mazarrón establishment obtained the highest evaluation at the time. The winner was also supported by the presence of the mayor of Mazarrón, Gaspar Miras.

The Murcia Gourmet Club, the most important private gastronomic society in the Region, founded in 2006, created this award to recognize the establishment that obtained the best ratings each year among all those that the club visits each month.









“It is an enormous satisfaction to receive this new recognition, and even more so, from the Murcia Gourmet Club, made up of hospitality professionals who share a passion for the art of fine dining,” said Javi Martín, owner and chef of this restaurant. restaurant that works with excellent raw materials. The president of the Club, José Ramón Carrasco, pointed out that “we are proud of the professionals, of the cooks, of the dining room professionals of this Region” and thanked “the effort, enthusiasm and professionalism with which the chef of Con Cierto Sense.