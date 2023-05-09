“Although the strike affects us, the cut is not fair”

Carmen is a young user of urban bus transport, known as ‘coloraos’. Her usual route starts from El Palmar and her destination is Abenarabi street. This Monday morning, she found that the connection, which she usually does at the Glorieta stop where she gets on the C-5, was impossible due to the strike. “I’m waiting to catch another bus that gets me as close as possible there,” she explains, after acknowledging, like many others, that she was not informed.

«If it is true that they want to take away almost half of their salary, it does not seem fair to me, even if we are left without service; The strike is very strong and understandable”, adds this young woman.

There were not a few users who heard the news at the foot of the bus stop from others who were waiting to get on other lines that did work.

“No wonder I’ve been waiting here for almost an hour,” exclaimed a woman who preferred not to give her name and who had started from a stop next to the Reina Sofía hospital to advance on the road. In the end, at the La Glorieta stop, she found out the cause of the delay.

A middle-aged couple, who had to come to take a course at Fremm, chose to take a taxi to get there, even though they would be late. «Now we understand why the bus application does not give information on arrivals, it only says ‘without estimates’; They could have informed that there was no service due to a strike, “they lament.

It was not the only case, also at the Alameda de Colón stop, next to the Floridablanca garden, several women were desperate. “No wonder the information panels do not work, but not even the interurban ones,” they comment. They also understand the reasons for the strike, but they do not understand that the City Council had not posted notices at the stops, for example, informing that there would be no service due to strike. “It would have been a great help to us.”

