There are movies that are adapted to video games and video games that are adapted to movies but… I think this is the first time I’ve seen a video game based on the movie based on a video game. That? It’s not as difficult as it sounds. Super Mario Bros. has a movie that you must know or have heard about in existence because it is breaking records all over the place. Well then, Infinite Bits decided to bring this movie back to video games by creating levels in Super Mario Maker 2 And this is the result:

Would you like to try this game? All you have to do is use this code in Super Mario Maker 2: QYY-0FM-20H (they are zeros). If you only want to try one level, want to repeat it or play them in a different order, you can enter the individual code for each one:

Level 1: Running through Brooklyn – 188-V42-DGG

Level 2: Discovering the Mushroom Kingdom: CRY-N13-G2H

Level 3: Toad Town – KBT-GFG-JTF

Level 4: Peach Training – 58Y-KL6-DQF

Level 5: Journey to the Jungle Kingdom – PN9-0H8-Y4G

Level 6: Fight against Donkey Kong – FXW-LPS-7CG

Level 7: Rainbow Road – 71W-03D-GLF

Level 8: The wedding-invaders – C9L-G14-W8G

Level 9: Bowser in Brooklyn – 7CB-5W4-YVG

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: For a moment I thought they were talking about this…”entertaining clunker” but the result of Infinite Bits is definitely better… and zero illegal since it used a Nintendo game created precisely for this type of input.