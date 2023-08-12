Saturday, August 12, 2023, 00:33



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The municipal rental housing stock will be expanded with seven new units, six of which will be in the Churra district and one in Senda de los Garres, located in San Benito-Barrio del Progreso. This was announced yesterday by the mayor of Urban Planning, Garden and Environment of the City of Murcia, Antonio Navarro Corchón, during the visit he made to the construction works of the building of the first district and the building of the second, already finished.

These buildings are part of the State Housing Plan 2018/2021. The project is co-financed by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, the Murcia City Council and the Autonomous Community. Within the framework of this Plan, four studio-homes are also under construction on Capuchinos street in the Carmen neighborhood.