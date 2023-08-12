Spain continues on its way to the World Cup with good feelings after beating Slovenia (99-79) in the first game of the Centenary Tournament of the Spanish Federation. The second friendly of the team left great glimpses of the team that we will see in the competition that takes place in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan from August 25 to September 10. The match served as a test to check the level of Sergio Scariolo’s men and also for Slovenia, two teams with options to win the World Cup, in which Spain defends the title.

Slovenia took the lead in the first minutes of the game, setting the pace and putting distance on the scoreboard. Luka Doncic led his team, setting the pace both in attack and defense. Under the leadership of the NBA star, the Slovenians built an 11-point lead in less than five minutes. However, their hegemony did not go beyond the first quarter.

Just like against Venezuela, Juancho was in charge of waking up Spain and getting his people into the game. Late in the first quarter, a huge Santi Aldama dunked the rim to rebound his own shot to put Spain a point behind. (26-27)

The addition of Juan Núñez to the team also generated expectation due to the absence of Ricky Rubio and the scarcity of point guards in the national team. Scariolo still has to rule out four names on the list for the World Cup and Nuñez, who plays in a position with few alternatives, reaffirms himself as a candidate to be among the twelve chosen. In addition, the worrying departure from the field of Garuba, who withdrew with obvious gestures of pain and supported by his teammates, left the pavilion in silence.

The defensive intensity increased in both teams, but Spain went from less to more, supported by Willy and Aldama. In the last minutes of the second quarter, the team went up one march to overcome the Slovenians on the scoreboard and go into the break with a 10-point lead. (51-41)

The match was not at all friendly, with several clashes between the players of the two teams, who wanted to show their highest level before the World Cup. Álex Abrines also left his signature on the court with a consecutive dunk and three-pointer, which together with an NBA-brand block from Aldama closed out the third quarter with Spain maintaining its lead. (73-63)

Spain picked up the pace again at the end of the game and extended their lead against a Slovenia that did not have Doncic in the last quarter. The selection mercilessly passed the roller before a rival who lowered his arms thinking about the World Cup. Santi Aldama (18 points and 7 assists), Willy (17 points) and Juancho (17) led a Spain that is already picking up competition pace. On Sunday the 13th, the United States awaits, a permanent threat despite not having the main NBA superstars.

