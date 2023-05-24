They don’t rest i parents Of Matthew Gualeni. The boy, after losing control of his bike and falling to the ground, he was in the hospital. Mom and Dad were expecting him for dinner and he called to reassure them, saying that he was fine and that he would contact them later to update them. Unfortunately, however, he passed away shortly after. In the hospital, his health rapidly deteriorated.

The 22 year old boy from Sovere he had fallen off his motorbike. He was conscious and called his parents once he arrived at the hospital to inform them of what had happened and to reassure them. A few hours later, however, the parents received the call announcing his death.

Matteo was riding his bike on Monday 22 May. At a hairpin bend in Riva di Solto, in the province of Bergamo, he lost control of the vehicle. Perhaps due to a pothole or hitting the sidewalk, he fell on the asphalt.

A friend who was following him on another motorcycle has immediately called 118. The 22-year-old was conscious and would have even called his parents to tell what had happened. Unfortunately, however, his health conditions were more serious than expected.

Doctors and paramedics immediately realized it was serious. They called in a helicopter, which it has transported the young man to the Bergamo hospital. From here the boy called home. And that was the last they heard from him.

The community is mourning the untimely death of Matteo Gualeni, who died at the age of 22

In the hospital, despite prompt treatment, the young boy’s health suddenly deteriorated. He had a broken arm, but also one chest crush.

Parents don’t give peace for a mourning too big to face. As well as her little sister Valentina who is only 9 years old. Simona Romano, his mother, was waiting for him for dinner after a motorcycle ride with his friend. But he never came back.