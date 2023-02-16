Elizabeth Olsen and Josh Brolin were lovers in a controversial 2013 movie, shortly before they were stars of the MCU. Fans still remember their torrid scenes.

elizabeth olsen and Josh Brolin They are mainly known for giving life to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Thanos, respectively, in the UCM (which has already entered its phase 5 with “Ant-Man 3”). However, beyond their time in the Marvel Studios franchise, both actors shared scenes in a controversial 2013 film, in which Spike Lee, the film’s director, had no qualms about exposing them completely naked in front of cameras due to his demands. script.

He project in question is “Oldboy”, the remake of the South Korean version which, despite not being to the liking of the vast majority of viewers, left a couple of erotic sequences to remember.

Elizabeth Olsen and Josh Brolin for “Oldboy.” Photo: FilmDistrict

What is “Oldboy” about?

Although his life is already on a downward spiral, things get much worse for advertising executive Joe Doucett (Brolin): one night, while drunk, he is kidnapped and confined to a strange hotel room.

For the next 20 years, she suffers unimaginable torment, but her motives and the identity of her captor remain unknown. When he is inexplicably released, Joe emerges with one goal: find the person who stole two decades of his life.

On this road, Joe meets Marie (Olsen), a nurse whom, at first, he deceives to continue his revenge plan. Although, unintentionally, he later finds her again, but this time it won’t be a mere coincidence, since the two of them will get closer to each other that leaves explicit hot scenes along the way.

“Oldboy”, a hit at the box office

Directed by Spike Lee, old boy it seemed to have the makings of a blockbuster. However, the frivolous reception of the film shortly after its premiere momentarily sank the filmmaker’s reputation. The main criticism, as expected, revolved around its similarity to the original film by Park Chan-Wook.

Despite the fact that Lee had reiterated that his intention was not to make a remake of the South Korean filmmaker’s version, this did not prevent his colleague’s reaction.

“I saw it and I was left with a very curious feeling. The story was similar, but the small details were completely different, so it was familiar, but at the same time unknown, ”he commented in dialogue with Vulture magazine (via Cinemanía).