Motorola once again demonstrates its ability to offer high-quality technology at affordable prices with the launch of the Moto G34, a device that promises premium performance at a surprising price: only $4,499 pesosThis smartphone is no exception to high-end models, thanks to its robust configuration and advanced features that make it an ideal option for those looking for a powerful device without spending too much.

The Moto G34 features 16GB RAM (8GB physical and 8GB virtual). This increase in RAM ensures that the device can handle multiple applications simultaneously, offering a smooth and lag-free experience. Snapdragon 695 5G processortogether with its support for the 5G network, make it a device prepared for current connectivity and speed demands.

His 6.5 inch screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720) and a refresh rate of 120Hz ensures fluid and detailed images, perfect for watching multimedia content or browsing social networks. The high refresh rate improves interaction with the screen, making everything look smoother and faster.

The photographic section is another of the points Moto G34 strengths. With a 50MP main camera equipped with Quad Pixel technologythis cell phone allows you to capture clear and detailed photos even in adverse lighting conditions. Whether indoors or outdoors, images are sharp and vibrant, thanks to software improvements that optimize photo quality.

The 5000 mAh battery It ensures sufficient battery life for a full day of use, which is essential for users who depend on their phone for long periods of time. The capacity of this battery, together with the efficiency of the processor, guarantees prolonged use without the need to constantly charge the device.