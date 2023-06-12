Monday, June 12, 2023
Football | Oasis fans are waiting for Liam Gallagher to keep his promise

June 12, 2023
in World Europe
Liam Gallagher promised Oasis would return if Manchester City won the Champions League. I guess this will remain a dream.

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday night. The result made many Oasis fans excited, because the band’s singer Liam Gallagher had promised on social media that the band would return if they won.

Oasis broke up in 2009 when Liam and the band’s other mainstay, his brother Noel Gallagher got into a violent argument, and they haven’t been in contact much anyway.

The brothers are ardent supporters of Manchester City, and at City’s home matches they play Oasis songs.

“If Man City win the Champions League I’ll call my brother and bring the damn band back,” Liam Gallagher tweeted of NME.com by.

When the victory came, the band’s fans have been pushing Liam Gallagher to keep his promise.

“Anyone have a number for San Diego?” one group of fans joked on Twitter, as Noel Gallagher is on tour in the US and in San Diego this Saturday night.

Noel Gallaher watched the match in a San Diego bar. After the match CBS Sports contacted Noel Gallagher. CBS Sports soccer expert, former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher asked about Oasis’ return.

“No no no. This is the end of the beginning. This is where it starts,” Noel Gallagher stated and seemed to be talking more about Manchester City than Oasis.

Liam Gallagher has not commented on his promises at all, nor has he tweeted about Manchester City’s win.

