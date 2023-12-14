The inhabitants of Guayaquil, a city in Ecuador, still cannot overcome their astonishment over the cruel murder of four minors, who They were resting inside their home when they were attacked by armed men that they were shot several times.

Although the parents had managed to survive the violent episode, which occurred last Monday night, and were recovering from the gunshot wounds in the hospital, the Police finally confirmed that the mother died this Thursday.

The shots fired by hitmen from outside the family home against the windows and door ended up adding one more victim.

Home where the hitman occurred in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Photo: Gerardo Menoscal / AFP

Local media indicated that the mother, 24 years old, she was pregnant at the time of the attackso both his life and that of the fetus were compromised by the shots.

It is believed that the woman was unaware that her other four children, aged between five months and seven years, had died.

On the other hand, the father remains in the hospital recovering.

It would be a mistake

The authorities believe that the attack was a mistake, and that the criminals were looking to attack people in another nearby home.

Meanwhile, the Police continue the investigation to determine the details of what happened, in a case that has shocked the entire country.

On the other hand, they arrested a person identified as Byron, alias Borreguito, who is suspected of being allegedly involved in the hitman. The subject has a criminal record.

There is a reward for anyone with information that will help clarify the case and find those directly responsible.

