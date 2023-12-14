A little over a day ago something was released that I honestly didn't expect so soon, a dlc for god of war called Valhallawhich will bring us back to Kratos and Atreus to fight the definitive battles in this video game that has surprised fans of the saga. The most ironic thing is that despite not being an experience that carries parts of history with it, it has managed to surpass in duration the most controversial single-player campaign of this game. 2023.

Through social networks, users have expressed that they liked this sand-type content so much, which has surprised them because it explores more than they expected, mentioning that they have been in it for more than four hours and still have content left to explore. . That leads us to something quite nice in terms of memes, since it can be established that this little content lasts longer than the story of the new version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

This has become the joke of the moment due to the comment that brought out the voice of Kratos in The Game Awards, which says that its speech last year was longer than the last COD campaign, something that somewhat offended its creators and also its fans. However, it is something that has become clear, since the development of the game lasted a year and a half, and therefore, the duration of a single user's adventure was not going to be the longest in the world.

For now, no type of average has been given for the duration of Valhalla, but many players have commented that it took them between four and seven hours to complete, adding to that the fact that this is going straight to the fights without finishing them with the highest score. That means that to spend it perfectly it can take almost nine hours, and that is quite valuable for a free product that is obtained by updating the base game.

Remember that God of War Valhalla is now available in PS4 and PS5.

