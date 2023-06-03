Tomorrow is “D” day at the Mexico state and in Coahuilawhere the PRI has maintained absolute monopolies that have reached almost 100 years of government and that could fall because at least in the State of Mexico, considered the jewel in the crown of the country’s entities, the candidate for Morena, Delfina Gómezhas maintained a lead in the polls of between 15 and 20 percent over his opponent in the alliance Va por México, Alejandra del Moral.

Is considered “the mother of all battles” prior to the 2024 presidential elections, because it is the most populous, it has 12 million 271 thousand voters and with the exception of 2017, the party that wins in the State of Mexico wins the presidency, although in the last election it did not affect Morena much, although they denounced that a gigantic and scandalous fraud was perpetrated in favor of the current governor, Alfredo del Mazo.

He PRI would almost be wiped off the map if it loses this electionDespite advantage in Coahuila where the Moreira maintained a cacicazgo that has lasted several six-year terms and that the PT and the Green Ecologist declined in favor of the morenista candidate Armando Guadiana.

Both candidates have accused each other of corruption, the PRI members accuse Delfina of being the candidate for the tithe and the Moches, but the most compelling complaint emerged on Wednesday against the Prianista Alejandra del Moral with a report from a British newspaper in which she is accused of participating in an embezzlement to the treasury for 5 million pesos. This caused her to falter and suspend public campaign closures.

Still, the prianists they assure that the polls do not vote and that the machinery of the PRI and the Atlacomulco group, supported by the government of Del Mazo, is capable of reversing, with the purchase of votes and with the votes of the state bureaucracy and its relatives, of reversing advantages up to 15 percent.

The coin is in the air.

Potpourri. Not to alarm, but the armed forces you have to try your best to detect high powered weaponssuch as the rocket launchers that elements of the Gulf cartel boasted about midweek, capable of destroying armored tanks, and that supposedly come from the weapons that the United States sent to Ukraine, because it is not ruled out that the Sinaloa cartel also has that type of highly lethal weapons.

TRIBUTE. As part of the celebrations for the city’s 120th anniversary, the mayor Gerardo Vargas presided over a solemn session of the town council yesterday in the patios of the disappeared sugar mill, which can be considered historical. The secretary of the city council, Genaro García, also deposited a Floral offering on the Hill of Memory, in homage to Benjamin Johnston, thus recognizing his leading role in the birth of Los Mochis. The official speaker was the historian, Alfredo Salazar Hermosillo.

PRI. They did not even make shadow rounds: Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo, as a single list there was no need for an election, they were anointed and immediately protested.

