Based on some surveys, there seems to be something called Persona 5 T in the works by Atlus and Sega, with a possible announcement coming in the next period, given that the domain correspondent was recently updated.

It is difficult to predict what it could be, but the question is taken into consideration above all because it would rather precisely follow the procedure previously followed by Atlus and Sega before theannouncement of other titles in the series, with online domain registration and some updates applied in the days leading up to the announcement.

Last May 23 it was discovered that Atlus had registered the P5T.jp domain, with a further update applied to this domain on June 2, 2023, which therefore brings us to this latest update on the matter. According to the PersonaCentral website, the procedure is practically the same as previously seen for other Atlus titles before the official announcement.

Obviously it should all be taken as a rumor, although the domain is actually registered by Atlus, also because it may not concern a product coming out on the market but a simple precautionary move. Previously, a similar procedure was carried out before the announcement of Persona Q2, Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight & Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Catherine: Full Body, Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers.

We know that Atlus has a tendency to exploit the same chapter of its series to build different versions or even completely different gamestherefore this Persona 5 T could be everything: after Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers, it could perhaps be another digression of the series into different videogame fields, but we look forward to any news.