Netflix has indicated which are the most watched TV series and films of the past week. The Top 10 series is made up as follows:
- The Gentlemen Season 1
- Supersex Season 1
- Das Signal Secrets from Space Miniseries
- Bandidos Season 1
- Resident Alien Season 1
- Young Royals Season 3
- Furies Season 1
- Avatar: The Legend of Aang Season 1
- Mano de Hierro Season 1
- New Scene Season 1
The news of the week they are Bandidos, Young Royals Season 3 and Mano de Hierro. The series that have remained in the Top 10 for the longest are Avatar and Nuova Scena, both of which have lasted four weeks: not many considering that they are already in the lower part of the ranking.
The most watched films on Netflix
There ranking of the most viewed films instead it is composed as follows:
- Damsel
- The grandparents' war
- Irishi Wish – Just a wish
- Borders and dependencies
- Le Mans '66 The Great Challenge
- Art of Love
- Early Birds
- Never Back Down 3 Never Give Up
- Code 8 Part II
- The Monuments Men
As for films, only Code 8 Part II (three weeks), Never Back Down 3 (two weeks) and Damsel (two weeks) is nothing new for the ranking.
