You probably don't remember anymore, but last year it was confirmed that a live action series of Spider-Man Noir is in development. While Sony is in charge of production, the final result will arrive on Prime Video and MGM+. Although there are not many details about this project at the moment, It seems Nicolas Cage could be the one for the lead role.

Let us remember that in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Cage lent his voice to the character of Spider-Man Noir, something that was liked by everyone involved.. In this way, the actor has been questioned if he will reprise this role for the live action series, and this is what he commented in an interview with Collider:

“Well, I can say that we have been talking. It's no secret that I love the character. I think the character offers another kind of mix. I get to combine my favorite performances from the Golden Age, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character who is, I suppose, widely considered Stan Lee's masterpiece. There is nothing definitive yet. “It's just a conversation.”

Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of the friendly neighborhood spider, which takes place in the 1930s in a black and white world.. In this way, Peter Parker and Miles Morales will not be the protagonists. Although many would love to see Nicolas Cage in the lead role, a sentiment that the actor also shares, at the moment there is no official information about his participation in the project. On related topics, a trailer for the game as a service for Marvel's Spider-Man is leaked. Likewise, unpublished images of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Editor's Note:

It would be incredible to see Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man in a live action series. However, Sony is likely to go with a slightly younger actor. We can only wait to see what will happen to this character in the future, not only in his series, but in the third Spider-Verse film.

Via: Collider