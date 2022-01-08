Olbg calculated the amount of money earned by famous athletes per minute of active performance in 2021. The results of the study are transmitted Sporf…

Irish mixed style fighter (MMA) Conor McGregor became the leader in this indicator. Last year, he had two fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He twice fought American Dustin Poirier and lost on both occasions.

In total, McGregor spent three minutes in the octagon. During this time, the Irishman earned $ 22 million. The fighter earned $ 8.69 million per minute. It took McGregor only seven seconds of activity to make the million dollars.

The second after McGregor is Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez. His earnings per minute amounted to 444 thousand dollars. In third place is American football player Duck Prescott. He earned 325 thousand dollars a minute.