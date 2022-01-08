“The main way should be that of communication between ASL and schools. There should be an interinstitutional dialogue. I find it improper and unacceptable that the principal should ask individual children, often minors, for the vaccination status”. He tells the Adnkronos on president of the National Association of Headmasters Antonello Giannelli who, speaking on the last note of the Ministry of Education on the management of positive cases in the classes for which the children have to self-declare their vaccination status, states: “the correct thing is to ask the ASL data through the covid referents. privacy code was modified about a month ago. Now a public institution is authorized to process particular data, previously called sensitive, if it needs it to carry out its tasks. The school has a great variety of situations that cannot be easily validated. take into account. Guys can’t be embarrassed. ”