The controversy over the punishment of Édinson Cavani in English football for greeting a friend with a ‘Thank you, black’ reopened the discussion on several recent cases of racism in international football on that occasion, but it has not stopped.

In recent days, the racist insults he received in Brazil from the real Madrid Vinicius Junior once again highlighted the controversy.

The Colombian forward of Santa Fe Hugo Rodallega also touched on the hot topic.

He warned that he was the victim of racist insults during the match against Gymnastics in Argentina.

The case of the referee in the Champions League

The Champions League match between PSG and Basaksehir on December 8 was suspended after the fourth official, Romanian Sebastian Coltescu, yelled “black” at a coach. The match was played the next day.

The game between Paris SG and Basaksehir was suspended. See also WEC | Peugeot opens the door to customers for the 9X8 LMH in the future

A Colombian in trouble in Brazil

Colombian soccer player Juan Pablo el ‘Indio’ Ramírez, from Bahía, was involved in a racist episode in Brazil, after being accused of yelling “black” at a rival. After the investigation, no evidence was found against him.

Neymar’s accusation

The Brazilian Neymar denounced at the beginning of this season the Spanish Álvaro González, central defender of Olympique de Marseille, for having insulted him with racist terms such as ‘monkey’. However, it could not be verified.

A narrator called a player a ‘monkey’

In the last superclásico between Boca and River, the narrator Atilio Costa Febre, from River’s campaign, referred to a Boca player as “monkey” and “ape” when seeing him on TV. The xeneize club reproached these comments. The rapporteur apologized.

some sanctions

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) fined River Plate $30,000 for a racist act by a fan in the game that the Millionaire played at home, for the Copa Libertadores, against Fortaleza in Brazil.

The Conmebol released this Friday in a statement the decision adopted by the sole judge of the Disciplinary Commission in relation to what happened in the commitment of last April 13, played at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

Fight between River and Boca.

In addition, he warned the Millionaire team that in the event of any infraction “of the same or similar nature” being repeated, article 31 of the Disciplinary Code will apply, regarding recidivism, “and the consequences that may arise from it.”

According to the decision, the fine will be debited “automatically” from the amount that the team plans to receive from Conmebol for television or sponsorship rights.

The measure, added the resolution, may be the subject of an appeal before the Appeals Commission of the South American body within a period of seven days that begins 24 hours after the disciplinary decision is notified.

Corinthans brava bar.

Boca had already received a fine and a warning for discriminatory acts, when he visited the Corinthians of Brazil last year.

Conmebol said that the penalties were increased, but shortly after, Boca repeated those offenses.

The Disciplinary Unit fined the team $100,000. However, it did not punish with the total or partial closure of its stadium.

