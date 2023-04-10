The most promising player currently in América de Cali

The CIES Football Observatory carried out an analysis of the most promising players in the main Under 21 leagues in the world, according to the experience acquired during 2022. Three Colombians stood out in this report: Eber Moreno from América, Jimer Fory from Pereira and Carlos Andrés Gómez from Millonarios.

CIES analyzed 435 players who were present in the BetPlay League during 2022. Colombia is the fifth South American country with the most players in the category and is behind Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

Eber Moreno, from América de Cali, is in the ranking of the most promising defensive right-backs with 12.6 experience after accumulating 1,968 minutes during 2022.

Eber Moreno numbers in 2022

Matches: 28.

Goals: 0.

Assists: 0.

Titles: 0.

Other featured players

Carlos Andrés Gómez de Millonarios is the leader of the top 10 most promising shot-oriented right wingers in the world. The 20-year-old player logged 3,492 minutes in 2022 for a 27.7 experience score.

Jimer Fory, who has gone through Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira, is on the list of the most promising two-way left-backs. He has 14.5 experience points after 2.65 accumulated minutes with Deportivo Pereira.

