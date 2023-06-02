Various media outlets around the world transmitted, through their screens, websites, and social media pages, the royal wedding ceremony, which contributed greatly to the transmission of Jordanian culture and traditions in weddings, which the royal family in Jordan adhered to to the smallest details.

During the royal ceremony, distinctive clips emerged with which the pioneers of social networking sites in Jordan interacted, including:

Marriage contract

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania arrived at Zahran Palace in the center of Amman, which occupies a social position in the Hashemite family, with instrumentals released by the Armed Forces Band and its music.

Princess Ragwa Khalid Al-Saif arrived, accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, His Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah, and Her Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II, as she was transported by a “Rolls-Royce 1967” made for King Abdullah’s grandmother, Queen Zein al-Sharaf.

The red procession and the simplicity of the newlyweds

After completing the marriage contract, Prince Hussein and his bride, Princess Ragwa Al-Hussein, left in a majestic scene surrounded by a red procession aboard a classic Range Rover car belonging to his grandfather, King Hussein, to the Husseiniya Palace. The white car was decorated with the crown prince’s flag and white roses.

The procession of the newlyweds was also accompanied at the beginning by a group of horsemen, honor guards, silent infantry, armed forces musicians, and honor guards.

The newlyweds were standing in the middle of the car and saluting the thousands of Jordanians standing on the sides of the road.

Husseiniya party

The celebration in the Husseiniya Palace was no less beautiful and magical than the wedding ceremony, as it included distinguished performances and a beautiful and charming organization of the outer courtyards of the palace, in addition to distinguished performances and songs performed by Jordanian and Arab stars and artists, most notably Omar Al-Abdullat and Muhammad Abdo, who performed a joint work in which the prince was married. Al-Hussein and his bride performed on Jordanian-Saudi tunes that reflected the culture of the two countries.

Presentation and cutting of the wedding cake

The segment related to the presentation that includes cutting the wedding cake is usually one of the most memorable moments in weddings. Where the Jordanian Crown Prince’s wedding included a presentation of cutting the cake, which consists of seven floors and decorated with purple roses, amid songs, patriotic chants and ululation from the attendees.

A second look

Upon reaching the last paragraphs of the wedding, the Jordanian monarch and Queen Rania Al Abdullah appeared in a different look than her predecessor, who was at the beginning of the ceremony, as Queen Rania wore a black dress characterized by simplicity, while in her second appearance she wore an embroidered dress that was distinguished by a formal character.

The newlyweds also appeared with a second look, distinct from its predecessor, at the wedding ceremony and the Husseiniya ceremony, where Prince Hussein was wearing a suit similar to the suit his father wore at his wedding, and the bride wore a white dress embroidered with roses, long gloves and a beautiful and striking diamond crown.

dinner

The wedding ceremonies and events concluded with the royal dinner hosted by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on the occasion of the royal wedding.