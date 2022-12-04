Less and less to go before the quarterfinals of Qatar World Cup 2022. With only two weeks to go before the international fair concludes, since its inception there have been great goals, controversies, technological innovation and more.
In fact, the Mexican and revelation player of the national team, Louis Chavez He has the mark of having achieved the most powerful goal so far in the World Cup.
The still player from Tuzos del Pachuca scored a great goal in the match where the Tricolor beat their Saudi Arabian counterpart 2-1 in Luisail. The midfielder shot superbly from a set piece to beat the goalkeeper, registering the most powerful goal so far in the World Cup.
According to information from FIFA, Chávez’s shot reached a velocity of 121.7 kilometers per hour. The second most powerful goal was the work of the Japanese Ritsu Doanbefore Spain (120km/h), while the third was the work of Niclas Fullkrug from Germany, in play against La Roja (118km/h).
With that goal, the Mexican team opened the scoring against the Arabs, although it was of little use, since the 2-1 victory left them out of the tournament by being positioned in third place in Group C with 4 points.
