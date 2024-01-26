🦅🦅🦅

Brian Rodríguez works normally in Coapa, as do Cabecita, Leo Suárez and Cáceres who did not travel to Juárez.

Regenerative practice for the owners in Juárez, including Álvaro Fidalgo who continues with offers. pic.twitter.com/OjCvroToUR

— Julio 'Profe' Ibañez (@julioiba) January 25, 2024