Leonardo Suárez had practically everything done to sign with Necaxa for the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, but coach André Jardine asked him to stay on the Club América squad to compete for the position. The Argentine winger has had minutes at the start of the championship.
In the first three days of the tournament, Leo has not even appeared on the substitutes' bench. The absence of the Argentine winger has generated several rumors, but what is the reason for his lack of minutes in Clausura 2024?
According to a report from the Pasión Águila portal, Suárez had not been able to work with the first team due to a series of muscle discomfort.
Alejandro Zendejas and Salvador Reyes have been the players in charge of playing in this position at the start of the competition.
However, it seems that the winger could have minutes this weekend, in the duel against Necaxa.
Reporter Julio Ibáñez, from the TUDN network, reported that Suárez is training normally.
Suárez worked with other players such as Brian Rodríguez, Sebastián Cáceres and Jonathan 'Cabecita' Rodríguez, who did not play in midweek against FC Juárez.
