Mexico. The television host Inés Gómez Mont, who is a fugitive from justice and is accused of various crimes, It has always been characterized by dressing with the best brands.

Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Hermès and Dolce & Gabbana are some of Inés Gómez Mont’s favorite brands and I would have spent a lot of money putting together one of the best wardrobes.

Inés has always been criticized for wearing the best clothes on her social networks, all of them charismatic; outfits for all occasions liked to wear and now in several news portals it is disclosed that only one outfit It would have cost him around three million pesos.

Said outfit would be made up of Saint Laurent boots encrusted with crystals of more than 230 thousand Mexican pesos; a Channel sweater for more than 50 thousand Mexican pesos and a basic Dolce & Gabbana shirt, which we have seen her wear, which would give a total of more than three million pesos in clothing.

Months ago, an image in which Inés appeared became a trend on social networks with a Hermès brand bag, model Dymond Hymalaya Birkin that is not sold to the public and whose cost ranges between 100,000 and 150,000 dollars, approximately three million Mexican pesos.

These types of bags have been acquired by celebrities such as Jennifer López or Kim Kardashian, but Inés Gómez Mont has hers. This is a crocodile skin bag that may or may not be encrusted with diamonds.

But it has also been made public that Inés has shoes in her closet that can cost more than 100 thousand pesos and the line of Hermès Birkin bags that she has is one of the most sought after worldwide.

Inés Gómez Mont and her husband Víctor Álvarez Puga are currently fugitives from Mexican justice and are accused of having committed several crimes, including organized crime. and operations with resources of illicit origin.