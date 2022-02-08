The increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the Ômicron variant can generate a higher incidence of long-term Covid in people infected by the disease.

“With the exponentially greater number of people infected by the Ômicron variant, proportionally, the risk of evolution to long Covid is also greater”, explains infectious disease specialist and member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Raquel Stucchi.

The long Covid consists of symptoms that persist after four weeks that the person has recovered from Covid, regardless of mild or severe disease.

The infectologist warns that the long Covid impacts the quality of life a lot, causing memory and learning deficit, behavior disorder (aggressiveness and depression), palpitation, shortness of breath, joint pain, fatigue, drowsiness, insomnia and appetite change.

“There is no relationship with the variant. It is possible to have Covid of any variant and then develop the long Covid”, adds Stucchi.

According to the infectologist, vaccination is essential to prevent symptoms. “Whoever has the complete vaccination cycle has lower risks. The vaccine prevents not only the severe forms of the disease but also the long Covid”.

The warning also applies to children. Studies show that children have suffered persistent symptoms for up to a year after being infected with Covid-19.

