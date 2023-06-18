Sunday, June 18, 2023, 09:46

















Tired of having to scrub your plastic containers to death to remove stains? There is a quick, simple and, above all, effective trick that can solve this bump in your daily cleaning.

If you are one of those people who eats away from home every day, either at work or at the university, and reaches for the tupperware, it is most likely that you have faced this problem at some point. When cleaning these containers, some stains are more difficult to remove than others, such as those caused by foods with tomato, curry or any spice such as saffron or turmeric. It also resists more fat.

This trick is one of the best cleaning hacks on the internet. The ease of execution that it promises clouded it with a certain halo of distrust, however, after trying it, it amazes with its good results.

To carry out this trick you do not need lemon, baking soda, or cleaning vinegar, the three star ingredients of home remedies, you will only need a napkin and soap.

How to remove grease from plastic tuppers



The most effective method to remove grease from plastic tuppers is with a napkin. To do this, the first thing you should do is put a few drops of soap in the tupperware and add a napkin or a piece of kitchen paper. Next, pour some water over it, so that it covers the surface of the container, put the lid on and shake it both vertically and horizontally.

In this way, the napkin will absorb the grease and drag the dirt from all the walls, leaving the container without a trace of dirt. After this, you can wash the tupperware normally or put it in the dishwasher, as long as it is suitable for it.

Although plastic tuppers are very popular due to their lighter weight and price, the best option to keep food in good condition, according to experts, are glass containers.

Keep the tuppers in good condition



To keep the tuppers in good condition, remember not to use abrasive scourers, as they will damage the material. Dry the containers properly, disinfect them often with white vinegar or by creating a paste based on baking soda and water to eliminate bad odors. You can also store them with a piece of salt inside so that it absorbs moisture. Also, you should not store them with the lid on.