The hashtag #the most beautiful_winter_in the world swept the social networking site “Twitter”, coinciding with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday, the launch of the campaign (the most beautiful winter in the world) for the second year, with the cooperation of federal agencies and departments Local tourism as a team, to consolidate the UAE as a single tourist destination.

The tweeters praised the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, noting that it is an important opportunity that provides UAE residents and tourists the opportunity to learn about the country’s beautiful natural, geographical and heritage components.

Tweeters emphasized that there are many reasons that make the winter of the Emirates the most beautiful in the world, including the beautiful, moderate weather in winter, in addition to the various activities in all the emirates of the country during this season. Beautiful and mild weather and various events in all cities of the country…”.

Tweeters found that this campaign is important, because it provides an opportunity for UAE residents and visitors to explore and enjoy the most important and most beautiful tourist destinations in the country, which in turn also encourages domestic tourism in the Emirates. The Emirates, and its visitors, to enjoy the most beautiful Emirati tourist destinations.”

Another said: “The most beautiful winter in the world is a campaign that can make discoveries and support domestic tourism in the UAE, this hospitable country that is famous for its heritage, civilization and history, and which is rich in biodiversity and diverse and unique tourist sites.”

Tweeters also said that the harshness and coldness of winter in most countries of the world makes the winter of the Emirates, which combines moderate cold and warmth, the most beautiful winter in the world. .

For their part, tweeters transmitted photos and videos from different regions in the country that they took in the past winters, showing how beautiful the UAE is in winter, to prove that it is indeed the most beautiful winter in the world.

In a related context, tweeters called to participate in the campaign and visit the United Arab Emirates during this period to enjoy the country’s atmosphere, events and adventures. One of them said: “The UAE is the paradise of the earth… We invite you to visit the Emirates and enjoy the atmosphere, events and adventures… Dreams in the Emirates become reality.”

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman, said yesterday, in his official account on “Twitter”, that this campaign embodies a state of recovery from the pandemic that is the exception among countries, and he said: “Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched a campaign “The most beautiful winter in the world” for the second year.. The UAE winter gives everyone a tourist experience that dispenses with any other tourism, in the arms of a good country and hospitable people, recreational, cultural and natural landmarks, and a state of recovery from the pandemic that is the exception among countries.

It is noteworthy that the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, implemented by the UAE Government Media Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and various bodies concerned with tourism, culture and heritage, will run from December 15, 2021 until the end of January 2022, to be the largest campaign of its kind highlighting various domestic tourism options. In various parts of the Emirates, tourists and visitors from all over the world were introduced to the mild winter of the Emirates, and to all the elements of attraction that the country provides to its visitors, from individuals, families and tourist groups, to spend a unique vacation, during which they can enjoy the warm and refreshing climate in the country in this season, Visiting the most important recreational, cultural and natural landmarks of the Emirates, and practicing the most enjoyable outdoor activities.



