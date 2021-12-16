An official source in the Saudi Ministry of Interior stated that, based on the continuous follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the Corona virus and what was submitted by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, it was decided: Excluding the husband of the citizen, the wife of the citizen, the children and parents of non-Saudi citizens and domestic workers, who accompany citizens from outside the Kingdom from the requirement to conduct PCR examination before coming to the Kingdom.

The source explained that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation globally, according to the Saudi Press Agency “SPA”.