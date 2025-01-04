2025 will be the most special year for all those women who are going to pass through the altar. Among all the preparations for a wedding, which are not few, The dress is one of the most important for future brides. Choosing a design in which they feel comfortable, authentic and beautiful is essential to saying ‘yes, I want’.

In this new year that is starting, there are many trends in wedding dresses that we can find in the collections of the main brands. However, if there is a design style that triumphs, season after season, it is that of romantic cut.

Beyond the large wedding dress brands, in Spain we can boast of great designers who have small workshops and who are dedicated to creating unique handcrafted pieces. And, of course, there are also those dressmakers who, although until now they had not tried the bridal fashionthis 2025 they venture into this type of pieces.

The Barcelona designer Silvia Lago starts the new year with her first bridal collection. Under the name of Spell (which means ‘spell’ in English), the dressmaker presents a line of pieces inspired by ‘Old Hollywood’ and that classic elegance that the film divas of the 50s and 60s defended so much, a trend that we have also been able to see a lot on the most important red carpets of 2024.

That mystery and that magic that actresses like Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly or Audrey Hepburn transmitted, is what Silvia Lago wanted to convey with this collection of five designs, the ‘Lady Patricia’ model being the one that aims to conquer the most romantic future brides of 2025.





It is about a dress made of tulle, based on mikado, with a strapless necklinewhich frames the shoulders and, at the same time, provides a classic and romantic style. The design features a maxi-volume skirt, which land gives that ‘princess’ touchas well as with a meter-long tail.

One of the most impressive details of this dress is the pattern work on the skirt that uses rounded godets. “These architectural elements are strategically distributed to provide a uniform and dynamic volume to the skirt, making it flow with an interesting movement,” explains the designer. For its part, The body of the dress has a drape, which flatters the silhouette and softens the lines. A design, handcrafted in Spain, that Silvia Lago adapts to the taste of each future bride.

