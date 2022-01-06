Without giving it too much to see, 2021 was a year full of masterpieces. Too intent on complaining about some delay and postponement too much, we did not realize that we spent most of our time attached to the pad, gradually understanding how much the next-gen, after a long (very long) running-in period, this it is undeniable, it can and will offer us in the near future.

1 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer / Publisher: Focus Home Interactive | Asobo Studio

Platform: PC, PS5, XSX, Switch

Gender: Action / Adventure

Release date: Not announced

After the unexpected success of A Plague Tale: Innocence (find our review here), Asobo Studio returns with a new chapter in the story of the brothers Amicia and Hugo. The plague continues to rage in 14th century France and the “witch hunt” by the Inquisition continues, forcing the protagonists to flee their home in search of refuge. A Plague Tale: Requiem is shaping up to be a sequel equally full of pain, anxiety, despair … and rats, lots of rats. How will this dark epic turn out? We can’t wait to find out in 2022.

2 Baldur’s Gate III

Developer / Publisher: Larian Studios

Platform: PC, Stadia

Gender: Role playing game

Release date: Not Announced

After exactly two decades from the release of the second chapter of Baldur’s Gate, Dungeons & Dragons is reincarnated again in the pixels of its most famous videogame brand, returning to the limelight with Baldur’s Gate III by Larian Studios. Although temporarily only in early access, Baldur’s Gate III succeeds where many have failed, giving the player the feeling of really being inside a D&D match, even with all the limitations of the case. Larian’s road is still long, and we don’t have a precise release date for the final version of the game. Could 2022 be the right year to go back to Balduran’s door?

3 Bayonetta 3

Developer / Publisher: PlatinumGames | Nintendo

Platform: Switch

Gender: Action / Adventure

Release date: Not announced

The Platinum Games title has disappeared from the radar for several years, fueling a climate of impatience among fans. Everyone wondering “where is Bayonetta 3?”, But no one ever asking “how is Bayonetta 3?”. Apparently fine: a new design, new enemies and mechanics that seem to evolve the action genre from different points of view. The clashes shown in the trailer a few months ago are technical and extremely spectacular, despite a technical system slightly below expectations. We missed you, Cereza.

4 Destiny 2: The Queen of Whispers

Developer / Publisher: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Stadia

Gender: Action / RPG / FPS

Release date: February 22, 2022

The Queen of Whispers, yet another expansion for Destiny 2, promises to represent a point of no return for Bungie’s highly acclaimed GaaS. Not only will we witness for the first time the appearance of enemies who, by exploiting the Traveler’s powers to their advantage, can come back to life, exactly as happens to the Guardians, but it will represent the first step that will lead to the conclusion of the conflict between Light and Darkness, struggle which until now has fueled all the lore of the saga.

5 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer / Publisher: Techland

Platform: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO, Switch

Gender: Action / Survival Horror

Release date: February 4, 2022

After a long wait, accompanied by an inevitable postponement, we are finally here: the sequel to the excellent Dyling Light, explosive mix of action, open world and parkour, arrives on February 4th on old and new generation consoles (in addition to the PC and even Nintendo Switch) and promises to raise the bar even more. To the tested gameplay of the first chapter, the new episode aims to add an even more important and pervasive narrative component, complete with multiple choices that will impact not only the dialogues and endings, but the game world itself.

6 Elden Ring

Developer / Publisher: FromSoftware | Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO

Gender: Action / RPG

Release date: February 25, 2022

There are few titles that can boast a high level of passion and interest from the community. Elden Ring is certainly one of the greatest exponents. First desired and then spasmodically expected, From Software’s latest work aims to revolutionize the genre. Wide spaces, intense boss fights and the usual, hermetic spirit that pervades every work of Hidetaka Miyazaki. The closed network test instilled some doubts in the community, but also provided exciting certainties. The Interregnum promises to be one of the main goals of 2022, without a doubt.

7 Forspoken

Developer / Publisher: Luminous Productions | Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS5

Gender: Action / Adventure

Release date: May 24, 2022

The director of Forspoken, Takeshi Aramaki, defines his creature as an open-world story driven, whose main focus is represented by the high speed with which the protagonist of the adventure can move on the map. Judging from the trailers so far appreciated, in fact, the Square-Enix production seems to focus very strongly on a very fluid exploration and on adrenaline-fueled fights and frenzied rhythms. As if this weren’t enough, an intriguing and not at all obvious artistic direction also thinks to increase the hype.

8 Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developer / Publisher: Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, PS5

Gender: Action / Survival

Release date: Not announced

Ghostwire: Tokyo promises to drag you into a lysergic and sinister scenario, in which you will have to defend yourself from spirits, presences, ghosts that are anything but friendly. Starting with a fighting style that the developers define the meeting point of karate with magic, it will be about using different magical spells to save the skin and, perhaps, also understand what the hell is happening on the streets of Tokyo. An epic that promises to be full of mystery and terrifyingly terrifying.

9 God of War Ragnarök

Developer / Publisher: Santa Monica Studio | Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS5, PS4

Gender: Action / Adventure

Release date: Not announced

The doubts about the rebirth of Kratos, reinvigorated by a new setting (Scandinavian and full of Norse mythology) and by an unprecedented companion in adventures, Atreus, were swept away with an ax from one of the best games of the last 10 years, little but sure. The God of War reboot was a true masterpiece, and it will be difficult for Sony Santa Monica to repeat this level of gameplay and writing. The power of the PlayStation 5 will help make it even more beautiful and incredible, but without the surprise effect of the original. What will they come up with to keep us glued to the screen? We will find out, hopefully, by 2022. But the apocalyptic connotations of the title bode well.

10 Gotham Knights

Developer / Publisher: Warner Bros. Games Montreal | Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO

Gender: Action / Adventure / RPG

Release date: Not announced

Batman is dead. With this dark premise opens Gotham Knights, a cooperative action title that sees us patrolling the streets of Gotham City in the Dark Knight’s absence. The new team is made up of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, and will face the threat of the Court of Owls, a secret society made up of the richest, oldest and most influential families in the entire city. A secret organization, moving in the shadows, so devious that not even Batman was able to stop it. Gotham Knights promises to be a action-packed and fun-filled game for four players, called to shoulder the burden carried by Batman. We will see it during 2022: the exact day of release is however still unknown.

