The Ajman Police General Command has achieved a remarkable achievement by providing 75 smart services to customers and employees on the Ajman Police application, in order to achieve the strategic goal of enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

The head of the Electronic Services and Communications Department in Ajman Police, Lt. Col. Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, said that the police were keen, since the first day to launch the strategy of smart transformation in government services, to make all possible efforts, with the efforts of its employees and their distinguished experiences and the minds of its innovators to employ artificial intelligence in police services, designing and implementing 75 smart services that serve Employees and the public of dealers in the Emirate of Ajman.

The head of the Electronic Services and Communications Department added that the employment of artificial intelligence has become a tangible reality with clear results in the Ajman Police. It has been able to employ artificial intelligence in areas that enhance security and support the quality of police work, including the “Ajman Dar Al Aman” project, the largest security project in the emirate, in addition to developing a program Identification that uses facial recognition technology for employee attendance and departure system. This technology is considered one of the most powerful and most important applications of artificial intelligence.

For his part, the Deputy Head of the Electronic Services and Communications Department, Major Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Amoudi, explained

Among the most prominent services provided by the Ajman Police, the Share with Security service, the smart check reporting service, the traffic violation reporting service, the traffic file staring service, the bank correspondence service, and other smart services aimed at facilitating the customers without the need to personally come to the service centers.

Major Al-Amoudi indicated that the Ajman Police was able, with the expertise of the electronic and communications services team and their innovative minds, to design and implement a main and backup data center, providing the necessary support for all electronic and smart services, without the assistance of any external parties, which ensures the security and confidentiality of data and technical support in the leadership, and that Ajman Police smart services Available to the public at any time on the Ajman Police smart application and website.



