First test of the season for Jimbee Cartagena. Duda’s men face Noia Portus Apostoli this afternoon (6:00 p.m.) in a course in which everyone intends, finally, to take a big leap in the project and achieve the first national trophy for Cartagena futsal.

The melon stands have been strengthened in this summer market, strengthening the positions in which they had the most weaknesses. Two highly contrasted closures have arrived in the category: Tomaz and Darío Gil. Gon Castejón has also been signed, from whom much is expected and who seems to be an interesting project for the future. The young Italian goalkeeper Dennis Berthod joined in the last few hours. And the block that made its followers dream of the Copa del Rey continues and that ended the regular season by winning the last eight games last season.

Thus, the Luçao, Mellado, Bebe, Javi Mínguez, Chemi, Pablo Ramírez, Motta and company continue for another year in the rojiblanco team, which means that the dressing room can grow compared to last season and continue building the project year after anus.

The rival, Noia Portus Apostoli, was the revelation team last year. The Galicians were a rocky group, which shone especially like crazy and gave more than one scare. He ended up falling in the quarterfinals.

all available



Duda, a melon coach, will have all the players available, something that has not happened in recent years. “I am surprised by the fact that we were able to start a season without injuries, which gives a different level to training,” he said.

The Brazilian knows that this afternoon will be a difficult duel, since Noia is, for him, a “guerrilla team, with a knife between its teeth and tactically very rich.” He also wants to avoid unpleasant surprises like the one that Betis gave last season. “Last year we started with a defeat at the Palace, which weighed on us in the first round.”