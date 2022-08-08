Monday, August 8, 2022
The most absurd own goal in the world? See the unusual ‘starfruit’ that is trending

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in Sports
Own goal by Maikel Kieftenbeld
Photo:

ESPN screenshot

Three players from the same team ‘fought’ to score against each other. The public still doesn’t believe it.

It was an unusual move. One of those that with total justice go on to lead the rankings of ridiculous actions and that arouse laughter and disbelief in the neutral public. It is hard to believe that what happened this Saturday in the Eredivisie, at the start of the first division of soccer in the Netherlands, was possible. But it happened.

The most absurd own goal in history?

When 25 minutes were played in the first stage of the match between PSV and Emmen, a cross from the left went wide by the baseline. It was a goal kick for Emmen, but Jari Vlak intercepted it and forced goalkeeper Eric Oelschlägel to roll over.to avoid the fall of your fence.

The rebound just happened to hit Jeff Hardeveld and the ball hit the post before balancing on the goal line. Desperate, Maikel Kieftenbeld struggled to try to clear it. With such bad luck that his left foot hit his own right leg and went to the bottom of the goal. Unusual.

With that goal, PSV went 2-0 and paved the way for a win. Striker Cody Gakpo scored two of PSV’s four goals, during date 1 of the Eredivisie 2022-2023 in the Netherlands.

The other local goal was scored by Johan Bakayoko, while the visitor’s goal was scored by Ole Romeny.

(Be sure to read: Police would have killed a world champion of jiu-jitsu during a fight in a bar).

On the next date, PSV will visit Go Ahead Eagles and FC Emmen will play at home against RKC Waalwijk.

See also  Everything you need to know about the match between Toluca and Bayer Leverkusen

More news

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA
OF THE GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA
(GDA)

