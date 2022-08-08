Train service | A broken cable hinders train traffic between Riihimäki and Tampere, according to VR, train traffic on the track section has been interrupted

Trains do not run between Tampere and Riihimäki due to a broken cable.

Train service except for night trains, there are stops between Riihimäki and Tampere, says Fintraffic’s rail transport center in a press release. The National Rail Transport Center says night trains run hours late.

VR, on the other hand, tells on their website, that traffic on the track section has been interrupted and the estimated duration of the fault is several hours. According to VR, replacement transportation is not available for the time being.

According to the Swedish Rail Transport Agency, the cause of the inconvenience is a cable that broke at night. The fault is being repaired, but there is no estimate of the duration of the repair.

The section between Tampere and Riihimäki is part of the main line.