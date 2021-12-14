The Mossos have “neutralized and detained”, as they have confirmed. After several hours of persecution, they managed to surround an abandoned house with the author of the shooting this morning at a Tarragona security company. It is a 45-year-old man of Romanian origin who was wearing a bulletproof vest. The emergency services are treating the suspect, who was reduced after a shooting in which he was injured in the legs.

The balance of the attack on the company resulted in four wounded, one of them in critical condition and among whom is a mosso that the fugitive shot while fleeing. The events began around 11:15 in the morning, when the man entered the company and began shooting at the workers. Apparently, he would have acted in revenge after being fired.