El-Bakali edged out world record holder Lamesha Girma of Ethiopia to win in a time of eight minutes, 3.53 seconds.

Girma (22 years old), who scored seven minutes and 52.11 seconds at the Paris Diamond League meeting on June 9 to break the world record, won the silver medal with a time of eight minutes and 05.44 seconds.

Kenya’s Abraham Kibiot won the bronze.

Baqali reveals the secret of winning

In his interview with the Moroccan “Al-Riyadiah” channel, Sufyan Al-Bakali mentioned: