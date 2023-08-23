Migrants, social clash between Meloni and Schlein

The relationship between the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein and the premier Giorgia Meloni they get more and more tense. L’object of contention it is an evergreen of the clashes that have always sharpened the parties of the right against those of the left (and vice versa): i migrants and, Ça va sans dire, la emergency landing management involving Italy for the first time for several years.

The the theater of the dispute between the two political exponents this time is Facebookwhere the prime minister Meloni replied to the frontal attack that Schlein addressed to her regarding the management of the Migrants dossier.

“Crime of solidarity? We apply laws and principles that have always existed in every state: it is not allowed to facilitate illegal immigration and to favor, directly or indirectly, trafficking in human beings” – to then comment – “Solidarity is stopping the voyages of hope and deaths at sea. Because help enrich those who organize trafficking in human beings – remarks Meloni – it has nothing to do with the words solidarity and humanity“.

Schlein to Meloni: “The problem is really an inhuman law”

The rejoinder of the Pd secretary Elly Schlein, speaking at the Reggio Emilia Unity party: “Meloni said that they enforce the laws, but the problem is precisely the inhumane law they have made is that it has the sole purpose of making difficult to save lives at sea. The NGOs are fined because they saved too many people at sea, what were they supposed to do with the others, let them drown? The NGOs are only making up for the lack of a European mission, a European Mare nostrum that the Democratic Party is asking for while the government in Brussels is silent”.

