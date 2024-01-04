The sound of water running through the nearby Churra la Vieja irrigation canal. That is what the twenty people who yesterday entered the pool known as the Islamic Pool or Raft of the Molino Armero could barely hear, along with an educational route through the orchard organized by the Murcia City Council. This was the third group of visitors to access a space steeped in history and which throughout this year will be opened to local use. And the intention of the Consistory is to convert it into a large garden garden of about 6,000 square meters, a stone's throw from the center of Cabezo de Torres, which invites you to walk, but which also allows various citizen activities to be carried out, such as courses , small concerts, theatrical performances or other types of outdoor activities.

This was explained yesterday by the Councilor for Districts and Territorial Structure, Marco Antonio Fernández, also responsible for the Wolf King Fortresses project. Because this is precisely one of the 160 enclaves included in the Historic Site of Monteagudo and Cabezo de Torres, whose study, enhancement and musealization in the context of a large archaeological park has become one of the “strategic projects” of the current municipal government of José Ballesta. In this way, the action will entail the conditioning of several perimeter corridors that, as an itinerary, will allow you to explore this environment full of trees, in some cases protected, and which includes, among others, species such as hackberry, almond, lemon and even a limetta, known for its aromatic use.

The authorization of these routes will mean that some of these specimens will be transplanted to the central areas, avoiding the damage that their roots may cause to the walls of this 17th century irrigation pond of Andalusian origin – and Mardanasi -, which currently borders the mentioned ditch. In this way, the traditional interior garden and the pre-existing network of irrigation ditches will be adapted, a circumstance compatible with archaeological excavations in various parts of the environment, particularly in the perimeter walls. Meanwhile, the exterior wall, which delimited a property that has historically been private – until its expropriation in 2019 – will be demolished, and replaced by a metal fence or similar, which will allow, through a small reception plaza, to facilitate free access for neighbors and visitors to this future public garden. This will occur mainly during the day, proceeding to its subsequent closure to avoid undesirable or harmful behavior during the night, taking into account the historical and archaeological value of the heritage complex.

Plan of the intervention in the Pool, with the perimeter corridors.



Ayto





All actions will be carried out under the recently prepared Master Plan, which also includes the guidelines for intervening in the Castillejo de Monteagudo and the Alberca de Larache. Fernández explains that the work on the Molino Armero pond, which will cost around 150,000 euros, will be budgeted and included in this year's municipal accounts. Likewise, the intention is to organize a program of activities in this garden area throughout the year, always with the sound of the irrigation canal in the background.