The Molina de Segura City Council is willing to study all the variables to find alternative solutions to the problem of school transportation in the municipality, which affects more than six hundred students in the town. This is indicated by the mayor of Moline, the popular José Ángel Alfonso. In this sense, one of the options that is being considered is to adapt the schedules of the urban lines that run through districts and urbanizations to the entry and exit times of Molina students. “It is an option that is on the table and with which I agree, and so does the Councilor for Education,” said the councilor.

Precisely today, Thursday, the first deputy mayor and councilor for Mobility, Antonio Martínez, will hold a meeting with the service concessionaire company, Autocares de Molina, in order to study the viability of this proposal. The Vox councilor specifies that the local government’s intention is to seek a provisional solution and adapt the schedules of said buses to Preschool, Primary and Secondary students, “without undermining the interests of the rest of the citizens” of Molina de Segura.

The Councilor for Education, María Hernández, continues to be in permanent contact with the Department of Education, but as of today the bus companies of the Region and the Autonomous Community still have not reached an agreement, according to the area councillor.

Mothers and fathers of students gathered again yesterday as a sign of protest at the doors of several centers

The mayor trusts that throughout the week this problem that has caused the mobilization of the affected families can be solved. Yesterday parents of students gathered again at the doors of several educational centers.

As the days go by, families have more difficulties reconciling their work life as they have to resort to private vehicles, and this is causing some schoolchildren, such as those in the rural center of El Fenazar, to stay at home and not receive classes.