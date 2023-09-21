Thursday, September 21, 2023, 01:01



Complaints from families outraged by the shortage of supplies in some of the school cafeterias served by one of the companies awarded the service, Catering45, continue. Parents from several centers affected by the lack of food for their children, such as those at CEIP El memoria, in San Javier, yesterday registered their discomfort with the Ministry of Education because rations have been missing or basic foods have not been served for the preparation of the menu.

The CC OO union has joined the complaints, denouncing that the Ministry “was already aware of Catering’s malpractice45 when it expanded its awards to that company. On April 27, the general secretary of the Federation of Services, Teresa Fuentes, warned of the delays and non-payments in workers’ payrolls and the lack of raw materials to prepare the children’s food. The Ministry, for its part, argued that “for a company to not be awarded a contract it must be formally disqualified, something that does not happen with this company.”