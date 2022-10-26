The director of the National Technological Center for Canning and Food (CTNC), Pablo Flores, yesterday attended the second Innovam+ Innovation Convention in the Region of Murcia at the El Batel Auditorium (Cartagena). There he explained that “we show our research potential as a technology center to companies and entrepreneurs to increase their competitiveness and advance together towards sustainability.” He also added that “we exhibit our competitive capacity and technological innovation through our research projects.”

The CTNC, based in Molina de Segura, attends Innovam+ within the framework of the Agromatter project, which supports technological innovation in the field of circular economy and with which the center has achieved the distinction ‘Technological Center of Excellence of the Cervera Network’ , granted by the CDTI, an entity dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation for this research based on eco-innovation and sustainability.

“The execution of this project will allow the CTNC to enhance its technological capacity by promoting different lines of work, through the incorporation of new and cutting-edge technological equipment,” insisted Flores, who highlighted “the significant improvement” in the technological offer that The CTNC facilitates companies from different sectors, not only the agri-food sector.

The Cervera Agromatter Association, made up of five complementary technology centers in the fields of agriculture, biotechnology and materials science, has the objective of creating a network of technology centers of scientific-technical excellence in the field of circular economy applied to the development of biobased materials for technical applications, with the participation of the National Technological Center for Canning and Food (CTNC), the Textile Industry Research Association (Aitex), the Technological Institute for Packaging, Transport and Logistics (Itene), the Andaltec I Foundation +D+i (Andaltec) and the National Agrifood Technology Center of Extremadura (Ctaex).