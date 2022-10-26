What did the embassy say through its social media pages?

• “The US government has received information indicating that terrorists may plan to carry out an attack targeting large gatherings in the vicinity of Sandton,” an affluent suburb north of the historic city center.

• “There is no other information regarding the timing, method or target of this potential attack,” noting that it advised embassy staff to avoid gatherings in the area at the end of the week.

• Embassy spokesman David Feldman told “AFP”: “We have nothing to add to what is mentioned in the warning.”

As for the South African government and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they did not confirm the matter, and did not want to comment on it at the time, according to “AFP”.

South Africa has not experienced any attack in recent years.

More than a thousand South African soldiers are deployed since July 2021 in neighboring Mozambique, to help its army, which is fighting an armed group that has been spreading terror for 5 years, and its attacks have left 4,300 people dead and a million displaced.

On Monday, the embassies of several Western countries, including the United States, advised their nationals to limit travel to Nigeria, due to the increased risk of terrorist attacks.