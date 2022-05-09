EP Monday, May 9, 2022, 4:26 p.m.



Mr. Spain Vicente HR accepted this Monday to enter the psychiatric module of a prison for ten years after acknowledging that he stabbed his father to death in a psychotic attack. The young man, a native of Ceutí, also agreed to submit to family custody once he is released, according to tax sources.

The young model sat on the defendant’s bench for stabbing his father to death, a crime that his sister stated in a letter that it was “an accident of love” as the boy suffered a mental disorder.

The trial was avoided after the defense attorney reached an agreement with the prosecutor, who initially requested fifteen years and six months in prison and another fifteen years of medical internment for crimes of murder, resistance to law enforcement officers and injuries. The Public Prosecutor’s Office applies the incomplete defense of acting under an anomaly or psychic alteration, since when the events occurred “his intellective and volitional faculties were seriously diminished.”

According to the agreement, the defendant will serve a decade of internment in a psychiatric prison, five years of supervised release once he is released and custody in charge of his relatives.

“An Accident for Love”



The parricide took place in a flat in the Chamberí district. The defendant obtained in 2017 the title of Mr. Spain Pacific World. He was arrested at number 8 Gaztambide street. In a letter after the crime, his sister stated that there had been “an accident, an accident for love.”

According to the indictment, Vicente was at around 10:30 p.m. on June 20, 2020 in a house with his father who “surprisingly” and “without his father having the opportunity to defend himself”, stabbed five knives with cooks it “repeatedly” on different parts of the body.

The prosecutor points out that the injuries caused his death after suffering a hypovolemic shock due to a vital vascular section and respiratory failure due to a tracheal section. When he was going to be detained by the Police, “with the intention of ignoring the principle of authority”, he hit two agents who suffered injuries of varying degrees. The defendant was arrested the same day of the events and remains in prison.