Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra They became parents for the first time on January 15, the date on which their daughter was born through a surrogacy. Since that date, the couple has kept the details of their new stage together with their eldest daughter strictly confidential.

However, the American singer took advantage of Mother’s Day to tell his followers about the difficult times he has been through in recent weeks. He expressed, through an extensive message on Instagram, that his little girl was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for more than three months.

Nick Jonas introduces his daughter

Nick Jonas expressed his emotion by telling his millions of followers that the baby, whom they named Malti Marie, was able to overcome her health problems and was released by doctors from a Los Angeles hospital.

“We can’t stop reflecting on these past few months and the rollercoaster ride we’ve been on, which we know many have experienced. After more than 100 days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a level of faith, and while ours has been very challenging, it’s clear that every moment was perfect,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the same way, he thanked all the health personnel who treated his daughter. “We are beyond delighted that our little girl is home. We want to thank all the doctors, nurses, who were every step of the way. Our next chapter starts now and our baby is very strong,” she noted.

Nick Jonas greets Priyanka Chopra

Singer Nick Jonas could not help but celebrate Mother’s Day and dedicated some tender words to his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated this date for the first time.

“You inspire me in every way and have taken on this new role with such ease and steadfastness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an amazing mom,” she wrote in said Instagram post.